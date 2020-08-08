Famed Atlanta Establishments Implement Contactless Dining Initiatives to Help Fight COVID-19 Spread

Atlanta, Georgia – Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge and Members Only, which are both co-owned by multiplatinum recording artist, 2 Chainz and serial-entrepreneur, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, are now implementing a contactless dining experience with their dining services. Crave Restaurant, which is solely owned by Dillard, will implement this initiative, as well.

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge and Members Only have both been deemed go-to for Atlanta’s celebrity crowd and A-list entertainers. Crave Restaurant is centrally located in the eclectic area of Little Five Points, Atlanta, GA. The upbeat restaurant caters to those that are not originally from Atlanta with a menu that includes your favorites cravings from many of your hometown cities.

Starting today, all four restaurants (Escobar has two locations) have launched a contactless dining experience, which will cater to parties of all sizes, no matter the size or configuration. This will include a contactless menu display, ordering, and payment technology solutions.

“This initiative will allow guests to use their personal mobile devices to scan NFC tags and QR codes at all of our restaurants to view the complete menu, place orders, and pay with their phone at the table,” says owner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. “This is extremely important as we are making sure people are touching foreign surfaces or spreading any germs in our establishment.”

Another great perk is that guests can check in online using their smartphone, view wait time estimates in real time, and get an alert when their table is ready. All four restaurants plan to use it for loyalty programs and more in-restaurant digital personalization experiences over time.

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge is located at both 327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA and 1140 Mt. Zion Road, Morrow, GA.

Members Only Lounge is located at 139 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA.

Crave Restaurant is located at 1126 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta, GA.

For more information, please contact The Art Department, LLC at 305-219-2242 or Lamont@ArtDepartmentPR.com.