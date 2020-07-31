Fulton County vice chair Arrington hosts food and mask drive-thrus

Vice-Chairman Arrington to Host “It Takes A Village” Food & Mask Drive-Thrus

An annual event serving District 5 communities for six years

ATLANTA – Fulton County Commission Vice-Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will assist the communities of District 5 with the kick-off the 2020-2021 school year with his sixth annual “It Takes a Village” back-to-school event. Due to the ongoing difficulties with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will include a drive-through delivery of food bags and reusable cloth masks to families wishing to participate. Participants are required to wear masks and must register in advance.

The scheduled locations and times for the “It Takes A Village” distribution events include:

ArtsXchange

2148 Newnan Street

East Point, GA 30344

Friday, August 14, 2020; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wolf Creek Library

3100 Enon Road

Atlanta, GA 30331

Friday, August 21, 2020; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oak Hill Child, Adolescent and Family Health Center

2805 Metropolitan Pkwy SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

Saturday, August 22, 2020; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“For six years we have reached out to our District 5 families ready for the upcoming school year,” says Vice-Chair Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. “This year, there is an additional sense of urgency to the expanded needs of our community brought on by the pandemic. We hope to reach families with much needed relief.”

To RSVP for an “It Takes A Village” event, visit www.2020ITAVEP.eventbrite.com for the ArtsXchange event in East Point, www.2020ITAVSW.eventbrite.com for the Wolf Creek event, and www.2020ITAVATL.eventbrite.com for the distribution at Oak Hill. Groceries and masks will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. Residents need to have ID to verify residency.