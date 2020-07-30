Nano-Silver Masks May Be Helping to Control Covid in Vietnam

(NewsUSA) – Face masks are becoming the “new normal” to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but how does yours measure up?
Recent studies have shown that standard, single-layer cotton bandanas are not effective at preventing virus transmission between individuals in close contact if spread by a cough or sneeze. When it comes to protecting yourself and your family, face mask material matters.
Notably, Vietnam has experienced approximately 413 cases and no deaths from Covid-19. Part of the reason for this low death rate and limited cases may be the nanotechnology used in face masks worn regularly by the majority of the population.
The Vietnamese government has supported the use of nano-silver fibers included in the multilayered cotton masks that are manufactured and widely used in Vietnam. Nano-silver contains anti-microbial properties and nanotechnology uniquely engineered to block the spread of small particles, such as those of the Covid-19 virus.
The nano-silver material used in the Vietnamese masks has become available in the United States. U.S. residents can now order face masks with the same nano-silver technology used in the Vietnamese masks from a United States-based company, Boomer Naturals, which has the masks in stock.The face masks from Boomer Naturals come in a wide range of designs and sizes, including an X-Large size to accommodate beards or individuals needing larger sizes.The Boomer Naturals masks combine three layers of 65-percent cotton and 35-percent polyester material. The unique three-layer construction helps filter the air and reduce potential transmission of contaminated airborne droplets.The outer layer is water-repellant (hydrophobic), while the middle layer contains nano-silver fibers that act as additional filters while helping to fight bacteria. The inner layer, closest to the skin, has moisture-wicking properties to help keep the inner space close to the mouth dry and comfortable.The nano-silver fibers of the face masks are engineered to help fight bacteria and provide effective protection. In fact, Boomer Naturals has recently completed an agreement to be the face-mask supplier to a major pharmacy chain.To find out more, click here to view a video.The nano-silver-infused material “provides a built-in filter,” according to Dr. Mary Clifton, an internal medicine doctor based in New York City. Dr. Clifton emphasizes the added value of nano-silver technology and how nano-silver-infused face masks may be the most effective way to help protect the whole family.