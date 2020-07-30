NewsUSA) – Face masks are becoming the “new normal” to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but how does yours measure up? – Face masks are becoming the “new normal” to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but how does yours measure up?

Recent studies have shown that standard, single-layer cotton bandanas are not effective at preventing virus transmission between individuals in close contact if spread by a cough or sneeze. When it comes to protecting yourself and your family, face mask material matters.

Notably, Vietnam has experienced approximately 413 cases and no deaths from Covid-19. Part of the reason for this low death rate and limited cases may be the nanotechnology used in face masks worn regularly by the majority of the population.

The Vietnamese government has supported the use of nano-silver fibers included in the multilayered cotton masks that are manufactured and widely used in Vietnam. Nano-silver contains anti-microbial properties and nanotechnology uniquely engineered to block the spread of small particles, such as those of the Covid-19 virus.