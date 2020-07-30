Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore issues statement on the indictment of Council Member Antonio Brow

Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore Issues Statement on the Indictment of Council Member Antonio Brown

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore issued the following statement on the indictment of Council member Antonio Brown:

“As the public has been made aware, Council member Antonio Brown has recently been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on multiple charges unrelated to his service on the Atlanta City Council. At this time, no vacancy on Council exists as a result of this occurrence. A vacancy would only exist in the event of a resignation, conviction, or state-level suspension.

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Northern District of Georgia), please be reminded that the indictment only contains charges and the defendant is presumed innocent until otherwise proven at trial. This is a personal matter to be addressed by Mr. Brown as he undergoes due process of the law.”

