John Lewis home going services, series of celebrations

A private funeral for the late civil rights icon will be held Thursday, July 30 at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led. Although the funeral is private, the public is invited to pay tribute over the coming days during the other series of celebrations.

Lewis’ family encourages to be safe and organize “John Lewis Virtual Love Events” in their homes to watch the ceremonies. They are also asking the public to tie a blue or purple ribbon on their front doors or in their front yards to commemorate the civil rights leader’s life. They can post video, photos, songs, or any kind of virtual tribute to Rep. Lewis at #BelovedCommunity or #Human Dignity or leave a written tribute at www.johnlewislegacy.org.

Below is the order of celebrations:

The Boy From Troy

Saturday, July 25

Troy, AL and Selma, AL

A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”

Trojan Arena, Troy University

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT

This ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Participants must obtain a ticket in the parking lot of the arena upon arrival to enter the facility. Due to the needs required to maintain social distancing, only 800 public seats are available. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. A network pool will cover proceedings inside the arena. Outside the arena is open press.

Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose

Trojan Arena, Troy University

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. A network pool will cover proceedings inside the arena. Outside the arena is open press.

Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT

Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. A network pool will cover proceedings inside the church. Outside the church is open press.

Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose

Brown Chapel A.ME. Church

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. A network pool will cover proceedings inside the church. Outside the church is open press.

“#Good Trouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom”

Sunday, July 26

Selma, AL and Montgomery, AL

The Final Crossing

Edmund Pettus Bridge

10 a.m. CT

The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. A network pool will cover the final crossing. Other than the network pool, press will not be allowed on the bridge during the final crossing.

Receiving Ceremony

Alabama State Capitol

Front Entrance Hall, State Capitol

2 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. CT

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

Alabama State Capitol

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. Closed press.

The Conscience Of The Congress

Washington, D.C.

Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28

Special Ceremony (Invitation-only)

Rotunda, United States Capitol

Mon., July 27, 1:30 pm

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

United States Capitol

Mon., July 27, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tues., July 28, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Given COVID-19 precautions, Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the U.S. Capitol for the public viewing, and the public will file past on the East Plaza. Per the Washington, D.C. Mayor’s order, masks will be required to enter the line, which will begin at the corner of First and East Capitol Streets NE. Social distancing will also be strictly enforced. Given expected high temperatures and the potential for inclement weather, members of the public are encouraged to bring water and umbrellas.

Atlanta’s Servant Leader

Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, July 29

Special Ceremony

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

Masonic Last Rites: Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Georgia

8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

F. & A.M. – MWGM Corey D. Shackleford, Sr., 33°

A Lifetime of Service

Atlanta, GA

Thursday, July 30

A Celebration of Life

Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary

11 a.m.

Given COVID-19 precautions, this event is not open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings. Network pool coverage.

Interment

South-View Cemetery (private)