COVID-19 closes two Fulton County Tax Commissioner offices

Pryor Street and Greenbriar offices closed until further notice

Beginning Monday, July 27, 2020, the Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s Offices at Fulton County Government Center; 141 Pryor St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 and Greenbriar Mall; 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Suite 106, Atlanta, GA 30331 will close until further notice. The closures are in response to the County returning to Phase One opening Protocol to ensure the safety and health of citizens using the services of the Tax Commissioner as well as County employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand plans to add additional resources at the following tax offices during the closures:

Customer Service Center at Maxwell Road

11575 Maxwell Rd, Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30009

North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Rd NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30350

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Rd, Suite 114

Atlanta, GA 30349

The customer service kiosk at the Pryor Street location will remain accessible to the public for tag renewals and a dropbox will also be available at the Government Center location to handle some requests.

Taxpayers are encouraged to transact business online and to use our kiosks located in all Tax Commissioner’s offices and at several Kroger supermarkets in Fulton County. The status of other tax bills are as follows:

The due date for Atlanta Solid Waste payments is August 31, 2020

Property tax bills for 2020 are not yet available

Car buyers who purchased vehicles from individuals have 30 days to have their Title finalized

Citizens will be notified of the Tax Commissioners’ plans to return to normal operating hours and days. For more information, visit www.fultoncountytaxes.org to find out more about kiosk locations and online payment options.