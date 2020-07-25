Ben Crump responds to Louisville mayor’s statement on Breonna Taylor Case

Attorney Ben Crump Responds to Louisville Mayor’s Statements on Breonna Taylor Case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker released the following statement in response to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s comments on police reform and the Breonna Taylor case:

“We are encouraged by Mayor Fischer’s recent calls for policing reform and transparency following the tragic murder of Breonna Taylor, as well as his pledges to institute mandatory and independent reviews of police shootings and the establishment of an office of an inspector general. But these must translate into significant policy and legislative overhauls and a cultural reset throughout Louisville law enforcement. The residents of Louisville deserve a police department that will protect, serve, and be transparent and honorable in their actions. It is painfully evident from Breonna Taylor’s murder and the cover-up, that these have not been priorities of the Louisville Metro Police Department. It is past time for that change.

“We hope the mayor’s calls are enacted and supported to prevent further tragedies. But we can not and will not forget the tragedy that has led to these very discussions. Until all of Breonna Taylor’s killers are fired, arrested, and convicted, there remains no justice for her, her family, and the people of Louisville.”