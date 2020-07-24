Susan G. Komen announces 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk Atlanta

Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, metro Atlanta’s leading local resource for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services, today announced the 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk will be held virtually this year. Originally planned for May 2 at Lenox Square, the event will now take place on October 10 and will include a variety of interactive opportunities for participants to engage virtually with other walkers while honoring loved ones who have been impacted by breast cancer.

“As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease,” said Rick Aranson, executive director, Komen Atlanta. “We will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can walk together, even if we can’t be together, because breast cancer doesn’t take a break during a pandemic.”

Komen Atlanta noted that the MORE THAN PINK Walk serves two important purposes – it is an important fundraiser that fuels breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

“We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising walk, even though we will walk where we are,” added Aranson. “The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in person due to their health or scheduling conflicts will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope.”

In 2019, Komen Atlanta’s MORE THAN PINK Walk raised more than $950,000. The funds raised were used to provide services to patients in Atlanta, such as mammograms and diagnostic tests and to fund cutting-edge breast cancer research. To date, Komen Atlanta has invested $39.7 million in support of the metro Atlanta community and over $9.6 million in breast cancer research.

There is no fee to register for the virtual fundraising event this year or to access the online fundraising tools. Any registration fees made prior to this transition will now count toward the participants’ personal or team fundraising goals.

This year’s event is locally presented by Global Payments, with national presenting sponsor Bank of America and national series sponsor Walgreens.