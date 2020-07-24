DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson elected 1st VP of NACo

Commissioner Larry Johnson Elected 1st Vice President of National Association of Counties

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson has been elected 1st Vice President of the National Association of Counties (NACo).

“During these unprecedented times, I couldn’t think of a more honorable way to serve our constituents as we navigate through unchartered territory,” Commissioner Johnson said. “We are facing some challenging times dealing with COVID-19 and social injustice simultaneously, but together we will make it through. As the 1st Vice President of NACo, I am committed to continue to work collaboratively with my colleagues to further build and foster a beloved community and continue making NACo the best advocacy organization in the world.”

Commissioner Johnson’s platform includes world-class infrastructure, entrepreneurship, innovation and prevention. He has worked with former President Jimmy Carter on a local project in Atlanta that focused on building communities.

Additionally, Commissioner Johnson will serve as the chairman of NACo’s Finance Standing Committee. Commissioner Johnson has been appointed to serve on various committees by nine NACo presidents, and has served as chair of the Health Committee, International Economic Development Committee, Large Urban County Caucus, Healthy Counties and Health Disparities Committee.

Additional NACo appointments from DeKalb County include Commissioner Jeff Rader, Board of Directors; Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, vice chair of Veterans and Military Service Committee; John Matelski, vice chair of Information Technology Standing Committee and John Manson, member of the Define Contribution and Retirement Advisory Board.

Founded in 1935, NACo’s goal is to strengthen America’s counties, nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees through advocacy.

For more information, contact Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office at 404-371-2425 or visit www.commissionerlarryjohnson.com.