State hits second deadliest day of Georgia coronavirus deaths

Georgia Hits Second Deadliest Day Of Coronavirus Deaths as Kemp Insists On Anti-Mask Lawsuit

The state reported 78 Georgia coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, which is the highest count since early April.

While Georgia coronavirus death continue to spike, Kemp’s administration has doubled down on their attempt to sue Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for her executive order requiring all persons to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections — a lawsuit that could overturn mask requirements in 100 Georgia cities.

“Brian Kemp is focused on suing his political opponents while the coronavirus crisis gets more deadly by the day,” said Maggie Chambers, spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia. “Mayor Bottoms and municipal leaders across the state are doing the right thing for their communities by listening to public health officials and requiring masks. If Kemp really cared about the tragic loss of life across this state from COVID-19, he’d use executive action to stop the spread— not ban local leaders from protecting their constituents.”

Georgia has now hit nearly 150,000 cases of coronavirus, with 15,494 hospitalizations. As of today, 3,254 Georgians have died.