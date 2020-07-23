Atlanta’s unemployment rate drops in June

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Atlanta’s unemployment rate decreased in June.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, all MSAs continue to see stinted yearly growth, yet monthly gains in nearly all major sectors are beginning to spike.

“June continued to show positive growth across all MSAs,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We saw almost all major indicators head in the right direction but continue to work to support Georgia businesses and get Georgians back to work.”

In Atlanta, the unemployment rate decreased 1.3 percentage points in June, reaching 8.6 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.6 percent.

Atlanta ended June with 2,688,100 jobs. That number increased by 87,800 from May to June but was down by 157,300 when compared to this time last year.

The labor force increased in June by 45,618 and ended the month with 2,990,486. That number is down 98,051 when compared to June of 2019.

Atlanta finished the month with 2,732,818 employed residents. That number increased by 79,659 over the month but is down by 244,042 when compared to the same time a year ago.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 29 percent in June. When compared to last June, claims were up by about 3,792 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 61,628 active job postings in metro Atlanta for June.