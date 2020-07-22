Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry providing more for families

Solidarity Sandy Springs Food Pantry to Receive City Grant

The Sandy Springs Solidarity Food Pantry will receive a $25K grant to help feed families in need. The Sandy Springs City Council approved the funding during its July 21, 2020 meeting.

“We have people in need and dependent on the generosity of services like the Food Pantry. When we were distributing COVID-19 CDBG funds, we were unable to donate because of the newness of the program and the required accounting from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). After visiting the Pantry and seeing the work they are doing, we need to help the organization with their goal of feeding community members in need,” said Sandy Springs City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio.

The Sandy Springs Solidarity Food Pantry originated as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need to serve school families with difficulties in getting food. The Pantry initially operated out of two restaurants, Samad Grill and Under the Cork Tree, while they were closed due to the pandemic. In June, the organization moved to a new location on Northwood Drive. The Pantry is open 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Donation hours are held from 9 a.m. until noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The City Council unanimously approved the grant.