Mercedes-Benz doubles down on COVID-19 relief for Atlantans

Company to provide an additional 21,000 meals and extend Sprinter van donations to help vulnerable residents

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) is doubling down on its commitment to support Atlanta metro residents experiencing hardship due to COVID-19. Through October 31, MBUSA is donating 21,000 additional meals – 1,000 meals a week – to PAWKids and Second Helpings Atlanta, organizations that help individuals and families facing high risk of food insecurity and will extend its donation of nine Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans to Communities in Schools, Meals on Wheels and Second Helpings Atlanta to offset reduced volunteerism.

MBUSA’s Curbside Caring initiative launched in April when the company repurposed its cafeteria to provide 7,000 meals and donated a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans for use by partners to deliver thousands more to residents of underserved Atlanta communities. The decision to extend the program beyond May 31 was made as a result of the extreme ongoing need within the Atlanta community.

“Our city is facing an unprecedented combination of challenges, but it is especially difficult for those living in underserved areas where many continue to suffer from the devastating impact of COVID-19,” said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of MBUSA. “The crisis is far from over for our community here, of which we form an inalienable part, as many Atlantans struggle to feed their families, reengage in work and navigate the many challenges associated with the pandemic. Fortunately, there has been a wonderful upwelling of support from within our city for those most in need evidencing the sense of community and compassion that Americans innately possess. For our part, we must and will continue to assist those who work tirelessly on the front lines in aid of those facing significant hardship and uncertainty every single day. And from this commitment, we shall not waver.”

Through Curbside Caring, MBUSA has also delivered 9,000 masks to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital, provided emergency kits to the Salvation Army, catered lunches for Sandy Springs firefighters and police officers and made donations to Hollis Innovation Academy, Page Turners Make Great Learners and L.E.A.D. (Launch, Expose, Advise, Direct) to help support families and children experiencing job loss, housing displacement, remote learning and education challenges as a result of the pandemic.

Since moving to Atlanta in 2015, MBUSA has provided support to historically black colleges and universities with ongoing scholarship funding for Spelman and Morehouse Colleges. In the wake of the pandemic, MBUSA established a COVID-19 relief endowment fund at Spelman College to pay off outstanding tuition bala