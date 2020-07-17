DeKalb County hosts COVID-19 ‘Stop the Spread’ event this weekend

Campaign includes food, mask and sanitizer distribution, testing sites

This weekend DeKalb County is continuing its efforts to “Stop the Spread” of COVID-19 with several community-based initiatives designed to mitigate the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

“Stopping the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus is our top priority,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

Initiatives in the county’s “Stop the Spread” campaign include:

The distribution of 1,350 boxes of food, in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 17:

10 a.m. at Antioch AME Church, 4730 Elam Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

1 p.m. at Welcome Friend Baptist Church, 3198 Bouldercrest Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294

Saturday, July 18:

10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

The distribution of 50,000 COVID-19 Care Kits containing two face masks and hand sanitizer in hard-hit areas of the county during the month of July.

Radio and print campaigns targeting the African American and Hispanic communities with high infections rates. The ads emphasize the importance of staying home, hand washing and wearing masks when going out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Encouraging residents to visit the DeKalb County Board of Health testing site on Saturday, July 18, at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur. Appointments are required and can be made at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov or by calling (404) 294-3700, Option 1.

Weekday COVID-19 test sites are available at: Beulah Missionary Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur; former K-Mart Store Parking Lot, (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.) 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville; Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta; Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur; Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker; Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest.

The DeKalb County Board of Health reported on July 14 there have been 8,784 cases of COVID-19 infections, 1,120 hospitalizations and 183 deaths in the county. The county’s strategy focuses on communities that the DeKalb County Board of Health has identified as experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 infections.