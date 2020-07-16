Atlanta agencies to distribute 5,000 boxes of food today at Dunbar Rec Center

Office of the City Solicitor in Partnership with Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department Distributes 5,000 Boxes of Food to the Community

Face masks will also be distributed to residents

ATLANTA – The Office of the Atlanta City Solicitor has teamed up with Maximum Impact, the Atlanta Police and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, to distribute 5,000 boxes of food in no contact drive thru food drives during the months of July and August to Bridge the Gap to the Community. ALL FOOD DRIVES WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M. The next distribution will take place on Thursday, July 16 at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 477 Windsor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312

Maximum Impact will provide 500 boxes of food for each event. Police and Fire will distribute the boxes with volunteers from the City of Atlanta Solicitor’s Office and Maximum Impact. NO REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.

Each household will receive fresh produce, 10-pounds of poultry, fresh milk, and water. Residents are encouraged to arrive early.

Community leaders are concerned that in less than two weeks, the federal program that provides a $600-per-week increase to unemployment benefits is set to expire. Many economists warn the disappearance of this enormous federal stimulus deprive millions of Americans of a vital financial lifeline.

In 2018, the nonprofit organization Feeding America estimated that in Georgia, 1.3 million people were struggling with hunger – and of them 405,380 were children. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a tremendous need to assist families in our community, the organization cites in a March 2020 study.

In addition, at each food distribution location the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department will distribute face masks to residents as part of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Executive Order mandating that all persons within the territorial jurisdiction of the city of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, to wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth while in a public setting. The Order comes as positive cases rise across Georgia.