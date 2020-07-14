Atlanta NAACP Calls For Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to resign after death of 8-year-old girl

Atlanta NAACP vice president and attorney Gerald Griggs has called for Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to resign after the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

The death of Turner followed the police killing of Rayshard Brooks, which spawned protesting and rioting across the city, leaving activists and other officials, like Griggs, to condemn Bottoms over her handling of recent events.

Speaking with the ‘Atlanta Journal–Constitution,’ Griggs says Bottoms was responsible for Turner’s death on July 4, stating, “For Keisha to call [protestors] out and say blood is on your hands … it’s not true. The blood is on her hands. Get off CNN. Get off MSNBC. Get off Fox. Get off ABC! The community is down here. We want an end to police brutality on your watch, Keisha. If you can’t do it, you need to pack up your office.”

Prior to Griggs comments, Lady A, one of the leaders of the movement, said, “They told us we were behind the murder of an 8-year-old child. I have three little girls. We’re not kid killers. We can’t control what happens in the middle of the street. What we can control, we had under control, but they turned us out.”