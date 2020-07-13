Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms orders Atlanta’s reopening plan to be moved back

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Orders City’s Phased Reopening Plan to be Moved Back to Phase I

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an Order directing the City of Atlanta’s five-phased reopening plan to be moved from the current Phase II back to Phase I effective immediately in response to the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia. The Mayor’s reopening plan was drawn from the recommendations of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Reopening Atlanta. The reopening phases are based on milestone metrics and recent data.

“Based upon the surge of COVID-19 cases and other data trends, pursuant to the recommendations of our Reopening Advisory Committee, Atlanta will return to Phase I of our reopening plan,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Georgia reopened in a reckless manner and the people of our city and state are suffering the consequences.”

Phase 1: Stay at Home guidelines are as follows:

Individuals:

Stay home except for essential trips;

Wearing a face mask in public is a mandate ;

; Frequent handwashing; and

Social distancing followed and enforced where practical.

Businesses:

To-go and curbside pickups from restaurants and retail establishments;

Continue practicing teleworking; and

Frequent cleaning of public and high touch areas.

City Government:

Non-essential City facilities remain closed;

Moratorium on special event applications; and

Establish and continue communication with local and State authorities to monitor public health metrics.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bottoms issued Executive Order 2020-113 requiring all persons to wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth within the city of Atlanta in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections. Today, Mayor Bottoms issued Executive Order 2020-114 which prohibits gatherings of any number of individuals on city of Atlanta property.

A comprehensive list of actions taken by Mayor Bottoms during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found online here.

The City has also posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website here.

Chief among the City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.

Additional recommended CDC safety guidelines can be found online here.