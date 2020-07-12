Fire at Mt. Vernon Apartments in East Point Under Investigation

The East Point Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred tonight at the Mt. Vernon Apartments located at 3157

Harris Drive, cross street Washington Road.

The fire was reported at 9:04 P.M. by East Point Fire Rescue Unit #4, as it was traveling in the area and noticed heavy smoke. East Point Fire Units were immediately dispatched with Rescue 4 arriving first on scene at 9:07 P.M, followed by Engine 4 and

Ladder 1, both at 9:13 P.M.

Upon arrival, Rescue 4 reported seeing flames coming from the second floor, and evacuations underway. Fire crews immediately secured a water source and began an offensive attack. The fire was contained to unit #4, which was the apartment of origin.

A knock down was achieved at 9:20 P.M. Firefighters conducted a search and found no victims.

A family of 10 was displaced by the fire, including 2 adults and 8 children. There were

no reports of injuries to civilians or Firefighters.

East Point Fire Units responding included Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Ladder 1, Car

902 and Rescue 4. East Point Police were also on scene for traffic control. East Point

Power responded to disconnect electricity to the building. A Fire Investigator was also

dispatched. Mutual Aid was provided by College Park Fire Rescue, in the form of a

ladder truck. Red Cross is assisting the family in finding shelter. The cause of the fire

is under investigation.