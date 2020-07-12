Diocese of Atlanta reimagines policing while combating COVID-19

Bishops of the Episcopal Church will discuss how they will work to fight the two major pandemics facing America during two events hosted by the Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing.

The first pandemic, systemic racism, has been with us for centuries. The other, COVID-19, is a recent arrival. Both challenge people of good will to stand up as never before to meet the death and loss these scourges have and continue to cause.

A major topic for both events is that current policing practices in many parts of the nation are totally unacceptable. The bishops will discuss that in depth along with other issues related to combating COVID-19

All are welcome to join this free two-part livestream event.

Session Two

July 14, 4 PM

The Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing was established in 2017 as a joint venture between The Episcopal Church and the Diocese of Atlanta. The Center is a worldwide resource for those seeking ways to heal longstanding rifts between races.

Learn more about the work of the Center and other social justice work of the Diocese of Atlanta at https://www.episcopalatlanta.org/poverty-social-justice/