Who’s Who In Black relaunches with new website

Who’s Who In Black, a Real Times Media subsidiary, announces a new initiative to build a dedicated online community of African American professionals. The new initiative recognizes the growing need to provide African American professionals of various backgrounds the opportunity to connect and grow. Furthermore, it represents a shift in the ethos of Who’s Who In Black (formerly Who’s Who Publishing).

“In the past, only select markets could be a part of the network,” said Hiram E. Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media, “But we listened to customer’s demands for a more interactive and multifaceted platform. Then, COVID-19 made it clear that we needed to focus on connecting our network beyond geographical location.”

The first phase of the new Who’s Who In Black is the launch of the new website, WhosWhoInBlack.com where the focus will be on professional development, general news and information and lifestyle content for the African American professional who likes to play as hard as they work. In addition to expansive news content, there will be a variety of programming options, including, webinars, virtual panel discussion, and virtual networking. Key elements of the first phase include: New Website — WhosWhoInBlack.com featuring:

· Business, Lifestyle, and Entertainment News

· Interviews with Local and National Newsmakers

· Highlight Young Emerging Leaders

· Vendor Marketplace

· Engaging Social Media Community

· Member’s Spotlight

· People on the Move Spotlight

· Virtual Events

· Digital Daily Newsletter

Additional “members-only” features will roll out periodically, but will include specialty clubs, tailored newsletters, exclusive webinars and courses, and job boards.

“Our network is comprised of some of the best and the brightest in their respective fields,” Jackson said, “There’s a heightened need for racial equity and the new platform will be the destination for companies and boards looking for racial diversity.”

ABOUT WHO’S WHO IN BLACK A subsidiary of Real Times Media, Who’s Who In Black was founded in 1989. The brand highlights and celebrates African American achievements around the country and is an invaluable resource and networking guide for the entire community. Real Times Media is dedicated to sustaining its presence as the leading source of African American related news, entertainment, and lifestyle information.