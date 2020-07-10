Trump can’t spin his years of broken promises to Georgians

ATLANTA — In response to reports that President Trump will be visiting Atlanta on Wednesday, Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams released the following statement:

“During the 2016 campaign, Trump assured voters that he would rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, but that turned out to be yet another broken promise. While Donald Trump desperately attempts to spin his failed record to Georgians, voters are seeing the devastating effects of his failed record — with more than 16,000 Georgians applying for unemployment just last week. Georgians see through Trump, and they’re ready for a leader who will actually keep his promises. Georgians are ready to elect Joe Biden.”

“The visit, Trump’s ninth trip to Georgia since taking office, is the latest sign that Republicans are increasingly concerned about keeping Georgia in the GOP column in November.

“A spate of polls show Trump deadlocked or trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Georgia, which has voted for a Republican in every presidential election cycle since 1996.

During a “CBS This morning interview with Gayle King on Friday morning, King asked Mayor Bottoms who is being considered by Biden as a serious contender for his presidential running mate, Bottoms revealed she was than thrilled about Trump’s visit.

“I doubt that he will want to meet with me,” she told King, “and the feeling is mutual.”