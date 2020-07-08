GirlTrek Launches Summer Fridays: A Weekly Recap of Black Joy

GirlTrek cofounders Vanessa Garrison and T. Morgan Dixon will cohost a virtual walk and talk and podcast

(Washington, D.C. – July 8, 2020) Every Friday during the month of July, GirlTrek cofounders Vanessa Garrison and T. Morgan Dixon will lead Summer Fridays, a LIVE virtual walk and talk series and podcast that will be a weekly recap of all things Black joy.

“This is the fun you need in your life,” said Dixon, GirlTrek cofounder. “We’ll be giving you a weekly rundown of all things Black joy throughout the African Diaspora with a little bit of radical self-care thrown in.”

Summer Fridays starts at noon EST. To join in, call 1 (646) 876-9923, 734464325#.

“It’s Summer 2020 and the universe is asking us to show up as Black and as proud as we possible we can,” said Garrison, GirlTrek cofounder. “We want all of you to show up on the pavement with your sneakers laced up, prepared to walk it out with us.”

Summer Fridays follows GirlTrek’s most successful walking campaign, the #BlackHistoryBootCamp, a 21-day walking challenge that celebrated a different Black woman of historic significance each day. More than 100,000 Black women and allies participated with the podcast being downloaded nearly 220,000 times across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Buzzsprout platforms. The most listened to episode features Audre Lorde, a beloved inspiration to GirlTrek’s very mission to inspire Black women to lead healthier, happier lives through radical self-care that starts with daily walking.

About GirlTrek:

With nearly 800,000 members and counting, GirlTrek as profiled on CNN, is the largest health movement and nonprofit for Black women and girls in the country. GirlTrek encourages Black women to use radical self-care and walking as the first practical step to leading healthier, more fulfilled lives. GirlTrek is on a mission to inspire one million Black women to walk in the direction of their healthiest, most fulfilled lives by the end of 2020 and it all starts with taking the pledge at GirlTrek.org.