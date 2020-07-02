112 Set to Release ‘Spend It All’ single this summer

Multi-platinum R&B superstars Slim and Mike of 112, have announced a new July 24 release date and single art for their highly-anticipated single “Spend It All.” The newly reimagined group has been busy preparing to release their first album since their 2018 split, spending the bulk of the quarantine in the recording studio.

Slim and Mike recently announced the delay of “Spend It All,” encouraging fans on social media to draw close to their families during rising protests and a COVID-19 pandemic that appears to be far from over. However, 112 has no plans to slow down, and they’ve been utilizing the time to ready an August release of their new 112 FOREVER: Slim & Mike EP, conduct interviews and give virtual performances.

Fresh off their VERZUZ Battle win, the Grammy-winners were declared

victorious on scorecards from both Billboard.com and Revolt.tv after the legendary group went head-to-head with Jagged Edge in a Memorial Day edition of the music battle. Playing cuts that included five number one Billboard hits to a live crowd of nearly 400 thousand fans, the group gave a teaser listen of “Spend It All” to raving viewers. The two over 6.5 million media impressions following the battle, being noted for their comedic and competitive spirit. While social distancing has halted their robust 2020 concert schedule, the group has been performing to sold out crowds for the last two years, and the new record will mark the follow up to their 2018 single, “Tonight.”

The legacy continues for 112 as Mike and Slim embark on a quest to achieve their ultimate dream: receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and cementing their place in music history.

