Fair Count’s I Count Bus Tour: Remix for the 2020 Census arrives

in East Georgia

Atlanta, GA– Fair Count’s virtual bus tour arrives in East Georgia this evening at 7pm for another stop of the I Count Bus Tour: Remix in an effort to increase participation in the 2020 Census. The tour began on June 3 and utilizing digital and distance organizing and mobilization tools such as online events, text messages, phone banks, tele-town halls, robocalls as well as embarking on a full-court press tour, Fair Count will use every avenue to authentically reach Georgians in more than 75 counties over the course of six weeks to achieve a fair and accurate count.

Tonight is the second installment of the “Make it Make CENTS” Tele-Town Hall series. Participants in tonight’s call will be Baldwin County Commissioner Emily Davis, Hancock County Commissioner Gloria Cooper, Wilkinson County Mayor Joyce Denson, and US Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Janet Lee to discuss the importance of getting counted for the community. RSVP here for more information.

The 2020 Census results will direct more than $1.5 trillion every year for the next decade through more than 300 federal programs. From Head Start to Medicaid, and environmental protections to SNAP, TANF and WIC, nearly all federal funding formulas rely on the census for their allocation. Additionally, the census results inform reapportionment of Congress, weighting the Electoral College, informs redistricting efforts at the federal, state and local levels, and guides economic development opportunities. If inaccurately represented, Georgia could lose upwards of $3,600 for every person who goes uncounted.

“Georgia’s census participation rate is lower than the national average,” said Fair Count CEO Rebecca DeHart. “And getting a full, fair, and accurate count has never been more important. As communities suffer through, and then recover from, the impacts of this pandemic, they will need every dollar they deserve to ensure full funding for schools, infrastructure, healthcare and safety net programs as well fair representation in their governing bodies.”

As of June 29, 2020, the national census participation rate was 61.8%, while in Georgia the self-response rate was at just 57.7%. Participation varies widely among the 159 counties; the lowest ranking being Quitman and Hancock with less than 25% of households participating. Several counties in Georgia have a higher participation rate than the national average, with the highest being Fayette County coming in at 73.6%.

Fair Count Events Coordinator Lilli Jackson said, “We are thrilled to be back working with local organizations on the ground, creating safe, social distanced events to increase participation in the 2020 Census. No one should have to risk their health to learn about or participate in our democracy. Fair Count is doubling down our efforts to ensure that people in Georgia and around the nation can have their questions answered, receive assistance, and complete the 2020 Census.”

Due to COVID-19 the Census Bureau has extended the timeline for completing the 2020 Census until October 31, 2020. Taking less than ten minutes to complete, the census is safe, secure and available in multiple languages. If you have not yet completed the 2020 Census, please visit www.My2020Census.gov to complete it online. If interested in completing the Census by phone, call 1-844-330-8282.

For more information on the I Count Bus Tour: Remix, visit https://www.faircount.org/vbt/.

