Fulton County Commissioners create task force to review elections process

Task force created to address lines, voting machine issues, and delays experienced by voters who requested absentee ballot

ATLANTA – Fulton County Commissioners voted Wednesday, June 17, 2020 to create an Elections Task Force to review issues associated with the June 9 Primary, all past elections, and recommend improvements for all upcoming elections. Fulton County Commission Vice Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. proposed creating a Board-sponsored task force on the election and issues that occurred at the polls. Task Force members will review elections worker training, adequate staffing, and available polling sites.

Commissioners took the actions after voters experienced lines and waits to cast their ballots, cancellations, or changes to precincts days before the election because of fears of workers and precinct hosts about the risks related to COVID-19.

The Task Force will review issues surrounding the Primary Election and work with Registrations and Elections to identify solutions and backup plans that will ensure a smooth process for voters who want to cast their ballots for the August 11, 2020 Runoff Election scheduled for Fulton County and the State of Georgia. Set to end December 2022, this board-sponsored Task Force will also review issues from all past elections and make recommendations for all future elections.