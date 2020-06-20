Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces opening of creATL fund applications

COVID-19 Relief Effort to Assist Atlanta’s Independent Creative Community

ATLANTA – Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced applications are now open for the creATL Relief Fund to support Atlanta’s independent creative workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible applicants may receive $1,000 each to support essential financial obligations such as food, housing, utilities, medical expenses, and transportation costs affected by project cancellations and other pandemic-related disruptions.

“We are extremely fortunate to be a city filled with so many entertainment and creative professionals who add to the rich history of Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The creATL program is an investment in our creative community during these challenging times. This program will help ensure Atlanta continues to be a sought-after global destination for talented people in music, art, design and many other creative fields.”

Launched through a public-private collaboration between the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the Mayor’s Office of City Planning, Invest Atlanta, and City National Bank, the fund was initially capitalized by donations from these entities and other local leaders in the industry. The fund also received additional donations through a fundraising campaign to increase resources made available to independent creatives. Grant funds will be awarded in accordance with a scoring system.

Atlanta residents who work in the creative industry are eligible to apply for the creATL Relief Fund. To receive a grant, applicants must be part of the creative industry workforce—including film, television, media, music, eSports, and digital entertainment—and live and operate within the city of Atlanta. Applicants must be able to demonstrate loss of job opportunities, contracts, freelance or other work in the creative or entertainment industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact on their ability to cover living expenses and basic financial needs.

Artists, creative entrepreneurs and entertainment professionals generate an estimated $62.5 billion in economic impact each year in the State of Georgia and represent 5 percent of all employment and 4 percent of all business revenue in the state.

Applications are open from June 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to July 3, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. Grant awards are subject to the conditions of the program. All eligibility requirements and application information are available on Invest Atlanta’s website at www.investatlanta.com/creATL. For more information, contact Sheoyki Jones, Creative Industries Program Manager for Invest Atlanta at sajones@investatlanta.com.