Family Food Fest Atlanta virtually celebrates Black Men on Father’s Day

Join Atlanta Culinary Charities as we present Family Food Fest Atlanta Virtually Celebrating Black Men on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21 from 3:00 PM- 4:30 PM EST. on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Performances by recording artists Chante Moore and Sunday Best Winner Y’Anna Crawley.

TV personality Egypt Sherrod will host and DJ Fadelf will play music live.

We’ll have live cooking demos from local celebrity chefs and dads. Grocery lists will be provided so that you can cook along with them.

Sponsored by State Farm Insurance, WSB TV Family 2 Family and Georgia Natural Gas.

For more information visit our website at www.familyfoodfest.org or call 404 273-3227.

#blackfathersmatter #blackdadsmatter #blacklivesmatter #