1 Police officer in Breonna Taylor killing finally fired!

Following pressure from civil rights activists, public servants, private citizens and a number of celebrities at least one of three police officers involved in “no-knock” warrant lead to the fatal shooting of a Breonna Taylor in Louisville has been fired, the Louisville’s mayor Greg Fischer said.

Fired officer Brett Hankison is accused by the department’s interim chief, Robert Schroeder, of “blindly” firing 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment, creating a substantial danger of death and serious injury. Two other officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Breonna Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder wrote in a Friday letter to Hankison laying out the charges against him. “I am alarmed and stunned you used deadly force in this fashion.”

“The result of your action seriously impedes the Department’s goal of providing the citizens of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible. I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department,” he added. “Your conduct demands your termination.”