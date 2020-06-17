Fight family homelessness with Dream Builders Rickey Smiley, Kelly Price, Angela Yee and more

Nicholas House and Genuine Parts Company – Fight Family Homelessness During Dream Builders Virtual Events June 25- July 30

Featuring, Angela Yee, Bakari Sellers, April Ryan, Rickey Smiley, Kelly Price and Ken Ford

Special appearances by Monica Pearson, Arian Simone, and Michelle Taylor Willis

Nicholas House will host its Dream Builders Virtual Events beginning on Thursday, June 25 – Thursday, July 30, 2020. Hundreds of professionals, entrepreneurs, influencers, decision-makers, community advocates and more will participate in a series of events to raise awareness of and funds for programs and services provides by Nicholas House for homeless families.

The event activities kick-off with the Let’s Talk About It: Panel Discussions. The discussion series will address mental health disparities and homelessness, unemployment and homelessness and children and homelessness. Event activities conclude with the Dream Builders Virtual Event which examines the depths of family homelessness and its devastating impact on families.

June 25: Noon until 12:30 pm – Mental Health Disparities and Homelessness, moderated by Angela Yee, Radio Personality and Host of the National Syndicated Show, The Breakfast Club and joined by Dr. Keith Wood, Associate Professor Behavioral Health, Emory University, Maxwell Ruppersburg, Director, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities, and Dennis Bowman, Executive Director, Nicholas House. The session will address differences in access to quality of care based on race and ethnicity involving mental health.

July 9: Noon until 12:30 pm -Unemployment and Homelessness, moderated by Bakari Sellars, Former South Carolina State Representative, Political Commentator and Author, joined by representatives from the Georgia Department of Labor and the Equal Employee Opportunity Commission and Dennis Bowman, and Calvin Camp Employment Navigator, Nicholas

House. This session will address the impact of COVID-19 on minority employment, the impact of structural racism in employment and its impact on homelessness.

July 23: Noon until 12:30 pm – Children and Homelessness, moderated by April Ryan, White House Correspondent and Bureau Chief for the National Urban Radio Networks joined by representatives from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Division of Family and Children’s Services and Dennis Bowman. The average age of a homeless person is nine years old. This session will address the disproportionate number of minority children that are at risk of or are experiencing homelessness, how poverty impacts their academic performance, creates behavioral challenges, impedes social skills and more.

July 30: 11:55 Until 1:05 pm – Dream Builders Virtual Event, featuring special guests Monica Pearson, Former Anchor, WSB TV, Rickey Smiley, Talk Show Host, Actor, Comedian and Author and Arian Simone, Author and Co-Founder of The Fearless Fund, Michelle Taylor Willis, Talk Show Host and Editor of South Fulton Life Style Magazine with musical performances by Kelly Price, R&B Artist and Songwriter and Ken Ford, Global Instrumentalist, this event will highlight the critical issue of family homelessness and explore solutions provided by Nicholas House. The event will also feature

testimonials by formerly homeless families. From the perspectives of parents and children, their candid and heartfelt accounts of their path to self-sufficiency will inform your understanding of family homelessness and will leave you inspired by their progress.

“We are so excited to present the Let’s Talk About It: Panel Discussions and The Dream Builders Virtual Event to the community. These vital events bring into focus the effects of family homelessness on parents and their children, communities, the workforce and society. Genuine Parts Company remains committed to its role in helping to strengthen families and communities locally, nationally and globally.” Stated, Robert Milstead, Senior Vice President, Genuine Parts Company.

“The work of Nicholas House continues amidst COVID-19. Families remain in distress and at risk of and are experiencing homelessness every day. Whether helping families to avoid eviction and foreclosure, preventing the interruption of their utilities, and when necessary providing emergency shelter, we are meeting families where ever they are in their time of need. All of our Dream Builders Event Activities support sustaining resources for families facing crisis during the pandemic

and beyond. We are sincerely grateful to communities for supporting them.” Stated, Dennis Bowman, Executive Director, Nicholas House

A $25 registration fee is required to participate in Let’s Talk About It Panel Discussions. All Panel Discussions are virtual using Zoom Video Conferencing Technology.

To register for panel discussions visit www.nicholashouse.org/dreammbuilders2020.

The Dream Builders Virtual Event will be simulcast from Nicholas House’s Facebook Page – NicholasHouseInc and Website www.nicholashouse.org on July 30th beginning at 11:55 am until 1:05 pm. The Dream Builders Virtual Event is a fundraiser for programs and services provided by Nicholas House for homeless families. During the event, donations to Nicholas House will be requested, encouraged and are sincerely appreciated. For more information, please call Terrisita Terry, at 678-490-6482 or visit the website at www.nicholashouse.org

Over, 1,100 family members are without shelter in Atlanta every night, over 5,000 in metro Atlanta. Nicholas House’s mission is to help homeless families become self-sufficient by providing them with a temporary place to live while addressing the root causes of their homelessness so that they never become homeless again.

Nicholas House has served over 13,000 homeless family members since its founding in 1982. In 2019, they assisted 568 homeless parents and children from 157 different families on the path to self-sufficiency while keeping their families intact. Nicholas House follows families for up to two years after graduation from Nicholas House programs — as a result, over 90 percent of clients remain in housing and self-sufficient a year or more after graduation.

To make a secure online donation to Nicholas House, please visit www.nicholashouse.org.