Kevin Hart on racism: ‘We are positioned to be in last place’ [video]

On Tuesday night Kevin Hart hosted a special live Zoom edition of his SiriusXM show, Straight From The Hart, on Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96.

During the program Kevin and his co-hosts, The Plastic Cup Boyz, had an in-depth conversation about systemic racism and the challenges in building Black wealth.

“Slavery is over but the concept that comes with slavery is not. We are positioned to be in last place. We’re positioned to always be at the bottom. …The opportunity within success is such a far f*cking reach for us. Coming out of where we come from, when you talk about debt, when you talk about lack of credit, when you talk about financial literacy, when you talk about just know – having the knowhow to move forward. It’s just not given to us. And the reason why is because there’s a certain expectation of f***** ‘they don’t need it because they’re fine there.’ And it’s been that way…” said Hart.

“When it comes to business…when you start to ask – when you try to put yourself in a position to build wealth, it’s ‘whoa whoa whoa, what the f*** are you doing? No, we can’t approve that.’ That’s when you get to see the racist side within the economy.”

In a separate clip, Kevin also spoke about the importance of spending money within the black community and how race plays a role in financial success: “None of the stuff in our community, where we spend money, is owned by us. But we also don’t have the opportunity to have things in our community if we can’t get the business loans, if we can’t get the buildings, if we can’t get the f***** financing…”