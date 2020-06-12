Atlanta Gas Light holds statewide drive-thru food drives

ATLANTA – June 10, 2020 – Atlanta Gas Light is inviting the public to join its efforts to help curb the escalation of food insecurity in communities due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is partnering with local agencies to collect food donations in 14 communities across the state.

This is a drive-thru event and those taking part are asked to wear a face covering for their safety and the safety of the employee and foodbank volunteers. Atlanta Gas Light is also asking that donations be placed in the trunks of vehicles, where one of the volunteers will retrieve the food items.

Local foodbanks are requesting nonperishable food such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, pasta sauce and boxed meals. Donations of cereal, pasta, oatmeal and rice, as well as baby products and personal hygiene items, will also be accepted.

Drive-thru Donation Locations:

Atlanta Regional Business Center, 2505 Brannen Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30318 – noon – 3 p.m.

Peachtree Service Center, 111 Ingersoll Rand Drive Chamblee, GA 30341- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Clayton Service Center, 508 GA-138, Riverdale, GA 30274 – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Marietta, Nik’s Place, 645 Whitlock Ave, Marietta, GA 30064 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cumming Service Center, 1480 Oak Industrial Drive Cumming, GA 30041 – 10 a. m. – 1 p.m.

Conyers Service Center 350 Gees Mill Business Pkwy, Conyers, GA 30013 – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Athens Service Center, 170 Paradise Blvd, Athens, GA 30607 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Augusta Service Center 2502 Landrum Court, Martinez, GA 30907 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Savannah Service Center, 1668 Chatham Parkway, Savannah, GA 31405 – 8:15 a.m. – noon

Macon Service Center, 5472 New Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210 – 8:15 – 10:15 a.m.

Carrollton, Villa Rica Publix, 2000 Mirror Lake Boulevard, Villa Rica, GA 30180 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Newnan, Hemrick’s Grocery Store 10 Franklin Rd, Newnan, GA 30263 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gwinnett Service Center, 1305 Lakes Parkway, Ste 129, Lawrenceville, GA 30043, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hall County Service Center, 4271 Mundy Mill Rd, Oakwood, GA 30566 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.