CVS expands Georgia COVID-19 testing with 29 additional drive-thru sites

CVS Health is helping America move forward by continuing to evolve and expand our approach to COVID-19 testing to meet the needs of consumers, the business community and populations disproportionately impacted by the virus.

As part of our ongoing commitment to Georgia and its communities, CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 29 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, June 12 add to the 46 locations previously opened by CVS Health across Georgia, and are among more than 1,200 locations across 33 states and the District of Columbia.

Our list of the expanded set of testing locations in Georgia is attached. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Here are few additional highlights:

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, June 12 to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

This expansion also follows the recent opening, in partnership with the Good Samaritan Health Center, of a rapid COVID-19 testing site on Atlanta’s Westside.