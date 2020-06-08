Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms extends hazard pay for frontline city employees

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Issues an Executive Order to Extend Hazard Pay for Frontline City Employees

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an Executive Order directing the extension of hazard pay for frontline City employees through September 30, 2020.

The Executive Order provides eligible employees additional pay of $500 per month through September 30, 2020. The policy applies to nearly 5,400 frontline staff positions, including: sworn public safety positions and civilians performing critical watershed, aviation, solid waste, transportation, inspection, parks and recreation and other frontline functions.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus. Those Orders can be viewed online here

Among the Orders, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the City has met the metrics to progress from Phase 1 “Stay at Home” to Phase 2 of the City’s five-phased reopening plan, drawn from the recommendations of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Reopening Atlanta. As of May 24, 2020, Atlanta sustained the necessary 14-day downward trend in COVID-19 new cases, hospitalizations, and percent of positive test cases while maintaining sufficient hospital and critical care bed capacity to progress into Phase 2, the “Easing” phase. This phase does not include reopening the City of Atlanta government facilities.