DeKalb County precinct changes for June 9 election

Explanation of Upcoming Election Dates

DECATUR, GA.— The June 9, 2020, election will include both the Presidential Preference Primary/Special Election that was originally scheduled for March 24, 2020, and the General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election that was originally scheduled for May 19, 2020.

If a voter cast a ballot in the Presidential Preference Primary/Special Election during the advance voting period prior to the postponement of the March 24, 2020, election date, he or she still will receive a ballot containing the issues and races for the General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election.

If a voter did not cast a ballot in the Presidential Preference Primary/Special Election during the advance voting period prior to the postponement of the election date, he or she will receive a ballot containing the issues and races for the Presidential Preference Primary/Special Election and the General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election.

In a typical presidential election year, there are three mandated elections: the Presidential Preference Primary, the General Primary/Nonpartisan Election, and the General Election.

Due to COVID-19 and the postponement of the elections and primaries originally scheduled for March 24, 2020, and May 19, 2020, there only will be two mandated election days — June 9, 2020, for the Presidential Preference Primary/Special Election and the General Primary/Nonpartisan Election, and November 3, 2020, for the General Election — as well as three possible runoff elections during the remainder of the 2020 election cycle. Voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot in all elections for which they are eligible and any subsequent runoffs.

Absentee ballot applications can be obtained by visiting www.DeKalbvotes.com, emailing Absenteeballot@dekalbcountyga.gov, or calling the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298-4020.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298-4020.