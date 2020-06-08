Derek Chauvin to appear in court today in George Floyd case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will appear in court today exactly two weeks after George Floyd’s death. Chauvin was the officer filmed on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Also today, a third and final memorial service will be held for George Floyd in Houston, where he grew up. These key developments come after a second weekend of protests that have gone global, and grown to encompass more issues of systemic racism and police brutality.

In the UK, protesters toppled a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston, echoing several instances in the US where Confederate monuments have been defaced, removed or designated for removal. In Brazil, protesters gathered in support of Black Lives Matter, and to protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, including its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.