11th annual Atlanta Braves All-American Blood Drive to address COVID-19

T-shirts, $5 Amazon.com Gift Cards offered to thank all those who come to give

(June 8, 2020) — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community is invited to team up with the Red Cross and Atlanta Braves at their 11th annual All-American Blood Drive June 18 – 27 at multiple locations.

All presenting blood donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and a chance to win special giveaways, while supplies last.* Also, thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.**

In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Ebony Rose, account manager, Red Cross Georgia Blood Services Region. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer and we thank our media sponsors, WSB-TV, 680 The Fan and Rock 1005 Atlanta, for helping us spread this important message.”

It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days. So, they must constantly be replenished. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

Blood drive safety precautions

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Help save lives at one of the following blood drives:

6/18/20: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hyatt House Atlanta Cobb Galleria 3595 Cumberland Blvd SE., Atlanta

6/18/20: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Omni Hotel at the Battery 2623 Circle 75 Pkwy., Atlanta

6/19/20 9 a.m. -5 p.m. The Omni Hotel at the Battery 2623 Circle 75 Pkwy., Atlanta

6/27/20 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Coca Cola Roxy 800 Ave. #500 Atlanta,

6/27/20 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Atlanta Marriott NW at Galleria 200 Interstate N Pkwy. SE., Atlanta

How to donate blood

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

sponsor code: braves. Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.