FIYAH! One-on-one with Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General [Video]

MINNESOTA — “I just want to let everyone know that we’re going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Ellison spoke at the press conference announcing the decision by Gov. Tim Walz to transfer the investigation and prosecution to his office.

As the world impatiently watches and waits, Ellison must re-introduce the principles of justice to the cases arising from the killing of George Floyd — to the Floyd family, the citizens of Minnesota and, by proxy, to an entire nation of individuals and families that are very very much like the Floyds.

