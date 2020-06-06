Join Angela Davis, The Movement for Black Lives and The Rising Majority for national call

Making Meaning Of This Moment: Forging An Abolitionist Strategy For Defending Black Communities

Join Angela Davis, The Movement For Black Lives and The Rising Majority for a

National Call About the Current Resistance Movement and How We Can Show Up in Defense of Black Lives

Saturday, June 6th at 1:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PST

June 4, 2020 – NATIONAL – Across the country cities have erupted in protest and many are in flames. The horrific and violent murders of George Floyd, Nina Pop, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, and Dreasjon Reed are inexcusable. The compounding crisis of COVID-19 and increased police brutality speaks to the interconnected nature of white supremacy, racial capitalism, and the role of state sanctioned terrorism. Our communities continue to be overpoliced and under-served. That is the backdrop to righteous anger and uprisings we have seen these past few weeks.

We unapologetically call out these forces of terror and demand structural and fundamental change. Join us with Activist and Scholar Angela Davis, Kayla Reed with Action STL, Ntanya Lee with Leftroots, Timmy Rose with Dissenters, Greisa Martinez with United We Dream, and Karissa Lewis with M4BL as we speak truth to power, harness our collective power in defense of Black lives, and chart a new pathway towards freedom.

Text Defend 90975 to learn more about M4BL’s week of action.