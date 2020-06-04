Viral Justice for Breonna Taylor petition on Change.org hits 3 million signatures

Petition starter will lead virtual protest tomorrow (June 5th) on what would have been Breonna’s 27th birthday

On Thursday, June 4, law student Loralei HoJay’s viral Change.org petition calling for Justice for Breonna Taylor hit over 3 million signatures. Loralei is leading a virtual protest tomorrow, Friday, June 5th, on what would have been Breonna’s 27th birthday. The protest directs petition signers and supporters to make phone calls, as well as send emails and “tweetstorm” calls for action targeting public officials, including KY Gov. Beshear and Sen. McConnell.

Hojay started her petition after Louisville police officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor during an late-night investigation in March, using a controversial “no-knock” warrant. Multiple celebrities have endorsed and shared the petition, including Usher, Solange Knowles, Janelle Monae, Anna Paquin, and the Sacramento Kings NBA team, among many others.

Louisville’s Metro Council Public Safety Committee unanimously passed a ‘Breonna’s Law’ proposal yesterday severely limiting and monitoring the use of no-knock warrants. The proposal will go to the full Metro Council for a vote on June 11.

The petition urges Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY), who has already called Breonna’s case “troubling,” to arrest all of the officers involved in Breonna’s slaying, payment from LMPD to Breonna’s family for wrongful death and negligence, a statement from Gov. Beshear in support of Breonna, appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Louisville Police Department, and an end to “no-knock” warrants through federal legislation.

With all eyes on racial injustice in America, momentum has been rising in other powerful petitions throughout the country. Change.org petitions on racial justice and confronting police violence have seen unprecedented support – not just in the petition for Breonna Taylor , which hit 3 million signatures today – but in several others fighting for justice in cases of police brutality across the country.

“The success of these petitions show that people around the world are ready to stand up and fight against racial injustice,” said Ansa Edim, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Change.org. “This is not just a moment but a movement and Change.org is proud to host a place to amplify and unite these voices.”

Viral petitions for Breonna Taylor and David McAtee join the petitions for George Floyd (which currently has over 15 million signatures, the largest petition in Change.org history), Ahmaud Arbery , David McAtee , Emerald Black and Tony McDade .

“We unite in solidarity with signers, petition starters, our members and Black colleagues,” said Nick Allardice, Acting CEO of Change.org. “We join their call for justice and accountability. The lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and so many more mattered. Black lives matter.”

Please let me know if you’d like to be connected with Loralei, would like to partner on elevating Loralei’s digital protest on your channels, or if you need more information on the other petitions mentioned. I hope to work together.