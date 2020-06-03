DeKalb to Host Second Food Distribution

Funds $600,000 partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank

DECATUR—DeKalb County Government has implemented a comprehensive strategy to mitigate food insecurity by hosting monthly community food distribution events and significantly increasing the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s capacity to distribute food throughout the county.

On Saturday, June 6, the county will host three drive-thru food distribution events during which 2,400 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of Georgia Grown fruit and vegetables and a 2-pound bag of pork sausage.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at three locations:

Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

“DeKalb County has formed a powerful coalition that will turn the tide against food insecurity for our residents,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We are building bridges of cooperation and hope between rural and urban Georgia, public, private and nonprofit entities, and most importantly, the haves and those who have less.”

The COVID-19 Care Basket distribution is a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign.

DeKalb County also announced a $600,000 funding initiative with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to increase its distribution of food to the county’s 139 food pantries by 30 percent over the next six months.

“With this funding, Atlanta Community Food Bank will be able to provide an additional 1.5 million pounds of food beyond what we already provide in DeKalb County,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The funding will also increase mobile distribution capacity in DeKalb County targeting high-need communities that exist in fresh food deserts. The Atlanta Community Food Bank currently distributes more than 10 million pounds of food annually to DeKalb County residents.

The county has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite the initiatives.