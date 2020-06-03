Registration Now Open for DeKalb Police Athletic League Virtual Summer Camp

Free program to run June 8 to July 31

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Registration is now open for the inaugural DeKalb County Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) Plus Unit Virtual Summer Academy. The free program, created for youth ages 5-18, will run June 8 to July 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The program is hosted by the P.A.L. Unit and will include a variety of virtual experiences including PAL fitness, cheerleading, virtual Gaming with a Cop, a talent show and more. Register now at www.dekalbcountypalplus.org or call 770-724-7724 for more information