Hammonds House Museum presents music and arts through virtual programs in June

Hammonds House Museum, through their new Hammonds House Digital programming, is creating and curating rich arts and cultural experiences that reach audiences beyond the walls of the museum. Their June programs explore the work of Black classical composers, showcase modern spoken word poets, provide an afternoon of family-friendly storytelling, and introduce a new interactive series about jazz.

Black Classical Muse: A Concert of African American Composers – Sunday, June 7 at 4 p.m.

Be part of the virtual audience and delve into the compositions of African American composers through the incredible voices of singers Gene Clout, Kayla Harriott, Brian Major, Michelle Johnson, Governor Harris, Lauren Harris, Jadrian Tarver, Khyle Wooten and Van-Arc Wright.

When we think about African American music, we often overlook Black classical music. 19th and 20th century Black composers like William Grant Still, Florence Price, Hall Johnson and William Dawson are names few of us know. The stories of these brilliant composers often begin with innate genius, varying degrees of success, then disregard from the larger white classical community in America and abroad. The American classical cannon is overwhelmingly white and Black composers largely absent and forgotten. Dr. Dwight Andrews, Associate Professor of Music Theory and African American Music at Emory University, will provide historical context.

Enjoy an uplifting concert experience and explore the music of Black composers. Admission is free for museum members and $7.00 for non-members. To RSVP click HERE.

Felton Eaddy’s Poetry Kitchen – Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m.

Do you love spoken word poetry? This is the perfect event for you! Felton Eaddy has hosted the monthly Poetry Kitchen at Hammonds House Museum for three years, and in June it moves into a digital space. Featured poets include: Eboni Holmes (Blak Sis), Ahmariah Jackson (Anon the Griot), Sherry J. Williams and April Wright.

The central aim of the Poetry Kitchen is to support poets, increase the prominence of poetry, and create an opportunity for finding community through readings, performance, writing, teaching, recording, and publishing. By organizing and curating public readings of original poetry and offering writing classes and workshops, the Poetry Kitchen creates a broad platform for the spoken and written word.

Felton Eaddy is a poet, editor, arts administrator, teacher, and vocalist. He is a fierce and constant advocate for poetry and poets. He is the author of three books: Bending Over to Pick Up a Snake, Living by the Sword, and If I Hold My Tongue. His work is anthologized in The African American Review, Brilliant Flame: Amiri Baraka, Poems, Plays and Politics for the People, Drum Voices, and other publications.

As Felton would say, “Come Get Sumt’eat at the Poetry Kitchen!” Admission is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Registration is required. To RSVP, click HERE.

Kuumba Storytellers – Tales from the Diaspora – Saturday, June 20 at noon

Your family is invited to an afternoon of fabulous stories from the Diaspora, told virtually by the Kuumba Storytellers. The Kuumba Storytellers are griots, puppeteers, music makers, story weavers, imagination builders, dream keepers and more. They are also teachers, actors, drummers, biblical pundits, librarians, story swappers and you! They have decades of experience and more stories than they will ever be able to tell. Don’t miss out on hearing some of their best stories! The event is free, but registration is required. To RSVP, click HERE.

Conversations about Jazz and Other Distractions with Carl Anthony – Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz is America’s classical music. Birthed in New Orleans in the late 19th and early 20th century, jazz would become American’s popular music and be consumed by audiences all over the world.

Hammonds House Museum is thrilled to welcome former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. Carl will take Hammonds House Digital audiences on a unique journey through the music and include artist talks, workshops, listening sessions and other opportunities to engage in this music called jazz. A cool little set for the jazz novice and jazz head alike, this special series will take place digitally every other Thursday! The events are free, but registration is required. To RSVP, click HERE.

Hammonds House Museum’s mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 450 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta’s historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. During the COVID1-19 crisis, they continue to observe CDC guidelines, but look forward to welcoming in-person visitors soon! For more information about upcoming virtual events, and to see how you can support their mission, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.