Atlanta City Council president Felicia A. Moore issues statement regarding protest

ATLANTA — As protests arise across the country in response to recent matters of police brutality, Council President Felicia A. Moore issues the following words of precaution:

“When travesties of justice occur, it is necessary that we raise our collective voices until justice is restored. I applaud those citizens who are actively engaged in the defense of human rights. In the process, please be mindful to engage in peaceful and non-violent protestations. It is the only way to preserve the ground we have gained while continuing to move our causes forward.” – Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore

