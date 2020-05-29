NYC officials may charge white woman for 911 call on black man in Central Park

NYC Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and other city officials say there may be merit in digging deeper into in the Amy Cooper situation in which a white woman walking her dog in Central Park made false report against Christian Cooper (no relationship) a black man bird watching in Central Park.

“We could arrest someone for pulling a fire alarm,” Adams said at a news conference Wednesday. “We could surely arrest someone for attempting to destroy and burn down the life of an innocent person.”

While bird watching in Central Park on Monday, Christian Cooper noticed a large cocker spaniel off its leash which is a violation in that section of Central Park. He said he asked the dog’s owner, Amy Cooper to put her dog on a leash. When she did not, he pulled out his phone and began recording.

What he captured would be witnessed by tens of millions of people: Amy Cooper called police to report she was being threatened by “an African American man,” a phrase she repeated several times more.

Christian Cooper, a Harvard University grad, in the video clearly did not pose a threat to the dog owner.

Mayor Bill de Blasio described the video footage as “racism, plain and simple.”

“She called the police because he was a Black man. Even though she was the one breaking the rules,” the mayor tweeted Tuesday. “She decided he was the criminal and we know why. This kind of hatred has no place in our city.”

The mayor said at a news conference Thursday that, “There’s a very valid question about calling the police for any false claim of a crime. And I don’t know the law, but that’s the direction I would look at. Did she commit an offense by falsely accusing someone?”

In the meantime Amy Cooper issued an apology to Christian Cooper saying, “”I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told NBC New York. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended … everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.

“When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury,” she said.

Christian Cooper has accepted the apology.

Amy Cooper has been fired from her job in finance since the incident.