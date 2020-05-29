A Message from the NBMBAA Atlanta President, Sonya Stallings-Ward

For the first time in more than 100 years, we are witnessing the worldwide impact of an infectious pandemic.

As President of The National Black MBA Association, Atlanta Chapter (NBMBAA Atlanta) and on behalf of the Board of Directors, prayers are extended for all as we offer our deepest and most sincere condolences for those who have lost loved ones to coronavirus.

There remains no preexisting playbook to expeditiously face and tackle the new day-to-day needs that we, as leaders, are expected to place in motion. Each of us have had to simultaneously create a new normal for every aspect of our lives at home, for work, in business and also as individuals.

My objective is to ensure the well-being of NBMBAA Atlanta by focusing on the needs of our members, volunteers, corporate partners and every person aligned to the cause of developing economic and intellectual advancement in our community.

Please know that we will continue to diligently serve you through the established NBMBAA Atlanta channels of Career, Education, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Lifestyle with reimaged programs to deliver a robust calendar of personal and professional resources, safe networking and entrepreneurial opportunities. Our revamped programs embrace virtual platforms and include expert panels, a virtual Member-only Career Fair and an Entrepreneur Institute Webinar Series.

Be assured that NBMBAA Atlanta will actively monitor the developments of COVID-19, with plans to pivot as needed to continue to serve you throughout the remainder of this 40th Anniversary year and beyond.

I also acknowledge and extend a special thanks to our heroes – doctors, nurses and essential workers – who place their lives at risk for us every day. Let’s continue to connect while social distancing. We are all in this together.

Remain safe and healthy!