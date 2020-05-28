Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick denied early release from prison

According to reports, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be granted an early release from jail.

Last Friday, it has been reported that the 2,000-inmate prison where Kilpatrick is serving his sentence has 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths and under a federal policy that gives officials discretion to release some inmates because of the pandemic.

In a press release from the Ebony foundation that caused mixed emotions in Detroiters stated that Kilpatrick would be granted an early release.

Additionally, State representative Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit also confirmed the release saying that she spoke with President Trump during Thursday’s visit to Michigan and that he said Kwame Kilpatrick would be one of 3,000 prisoners soon released.

“I had had a previous conversation with [President Trump] regarding state representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, who brought the letter to the president and that we had all signed, me and my colleagues, to have the former mayor released and I am very excited that he listened,” Rep. Whitsett told FOX 2 Friday. “The president actually told me, verbatim, that yes, [Kwame Kilpatrick] is going to be part of the 3,000 that were going to be released.”

This story is developing and will be updated.