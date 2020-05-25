Gwinnett hosts Georgia Grown To Go  

Gwinnett to Host Georgia Grown To Go

Gwinnett County is excited to host the next Georgia Grown To Go drive-through market at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, May 27, 3- 7 p.m.

“Georgia Grown To Go is an innovative program with multiple benefits,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash. “It helps farmers stay in business during these difficult times by providing them with a direct market. It helps the consumer – our residents – by providing them with fresh, healthy produce that they can pick up and take home with limited exposure to others. And it keeps money in the state, which provides a welcome boost to our economy. It’s a win-win-win scenario. We appreciate the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s bringing such a creative solution to Gwinnett. I’m sure it will be well-used.”

Rain or shine and while supplies last, customers can abide by CDC social distancing guidelines while purchasing fresh produce and other Georgia Grown products thanks to the drive-through approach with produce boxes placed directly in their trunks and contactless payment options; cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted. Customers can pre-order boxes for a reduced rate until noon Tuesday, May 26, at www.GeorgiaGrownToGo.com.

“Our team has been working diligently with community leaders to connect our farmers who have tended their crops all season long to supply safe and nutritious food for our consumers in need of delicious Georgia Grown products,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black. “Each event is unique to the community it serves and would not be possible without the vision and collaboration of local government and non-profit partners.”

In addition to providing opportunities for fresh produce, this event will support the local community by utilizing the operations support of the Gwinnett Stripers.

“We are happy to support this community event and be a meeting place that supports people and farmers throughout the region during this difficult time,” said Adam English, Vice President and General Manager for the Gwinnett Stripers.

Customers can also support their community by donating a box to a neighbor or local charity. Gwinnett County will work with community partners of Gwinnett Cares to provide items to local nonprofits, co-ops, and faith-based facilities.

Georgia Grown To Go is part of the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign encouraging consumers to ask for Georgia Grown products. With foodservice channels limited, the pop-up markets are designed to give customers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from farmers with limited contact, drive-through service. For more information on produce offerings, pricing and upcoming events, please visit www.GeorgiaGrownToGo.com.