Atlanta mayor’s office offers Memorial Day safety tips amid COVID-19

Mayor Bottoms encourages residents to stay healthy and safe throughout the holiday

ATLANTA—The Office of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued Memorial Day Safety Tips to help protect residents against the spread of COVID-19, and to encourage healthy and safe engagement throughout the holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day is an opportunity to honor the selfless sacrifice of our nation’s fallen heroes,” said Mayor Bottoms. “As we pay tribute to those who laid down their lives for this great country, we encourage everyone to prioritize the health and wellbeing of their families in a season of outdoor activity.”

Chief among the City’s guidance to residents and visitors are the following preventative measures to help Atlantans stay healthy and safe:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials

A full list of recommended CDC safety guidelines can be found online here.

To view additional recommendations to help you navigate a safe and healthy Memorial Day weekend, follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta and on Instagram @CityofAtlantaga.