Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore and Passion City Church Provide Aid to Local Organizations During COVID-19 Pandemic

ATLANTA — Council President Felicia A. Moore partnered with Passion City Church on Wednesday, May 20 to provide assistance to local organizations Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority and UNITEHERE Local 23.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic has reminded us that our lives can be completely disrupted without warning or cause,” Moore said. “I was honored to partner with Passion City Church to provide some basic goods to organizations which faithfully act on behalf of Atlanta’s citizens, even when there is no pandemic. Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority and UNITEHERE Local 23 exist to serve our most vulnerable citizens and essential workers respectively. Their contributions to the city are integral to our sustainability.”

Along with Passion City Church, Moore delivered donations to both organizations including items such as toiletries, bottled water, household goods, and food staples. The resources provided will serve approximately 200 families.

For more information, contact Cathy Murray, External Affairs – Atlanta City Council President’s Office, at ccmurray@atlantaga.gov.

