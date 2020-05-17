Fulton Registrations and Elections announces polling site changes for primary

Shifting poll sites required because of loss of locations due to COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA – Approximately 40 Election Day polling places will change for voters in Fulton County for the June 9, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary, and Special Election.

Fulton County encourages all voters to cast their ballots through Absentee Ballot by mail, which is safe, secure and consistent with social distancing. But for those who choose to vote in person on Election Day, they should check the list in case polling places changed.

Some polling locations changed due to date conflicts after the Election Day changes. Other sites, particularly senior centers and assisted living facilities expressed concerns about members of the public visiting those locations.

Voters who choose to vote in person during early voting or Election Day voting, will see some differences as Fulton County makes efforts to protect voters and poll workers from COVID-19. Out of consideration for fellow voters and poll workers, voters are asked to wear a face covering. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least 6 feet apart in accordance with social distancing recommendations. The number of voters inside the poll at a given time will also be limited.

Early voting will take place weekdays at 5 locations beginning Monday, May 18, 2020 through Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Polls will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. Those locations may be found here.

Please visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or Fulton County Registration & Elections at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/registration-and-elections/find-my-polling-site for assigned polling places. A full list of precinct changes is available at https://bit.ly/2zE3zaE.

